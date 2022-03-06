UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,572 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $50,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $282.41 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

