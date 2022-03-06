UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,629 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $47,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 73.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

