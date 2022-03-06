UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $56.32 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 477,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $56,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

