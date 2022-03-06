UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $46.86 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,121 shares of company stock worth $3,413,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of AVLR opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

