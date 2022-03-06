U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of USPH traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

