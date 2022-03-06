Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,103 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UVE shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

