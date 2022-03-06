Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 96,043 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 739.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,043 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.