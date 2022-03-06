Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 273,820 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,820 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FINV opened at $3.45 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $969.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FINV. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

