Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,300 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

