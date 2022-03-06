Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 24,600 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $21.93 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.