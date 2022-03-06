Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 56,200 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 872,590 shares of company stock valued at $23,498,480. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RVMD stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

