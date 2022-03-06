Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 1,300 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,388.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,497.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,507.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,540 shares of company stock valued at $23,165,982. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

