TurtleCoin Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $85,498.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 123,619,381,304 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

