Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$27.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

