Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks,

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.01 million, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,648,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

