Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $4.81 Million Position in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 359,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last three months.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

