Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.25 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,681,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

