Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Timken were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Timken by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 248,031 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 72.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 193,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $12,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

