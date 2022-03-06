Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $18.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 61,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. DC Funds LP bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,254,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

