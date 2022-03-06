Truist Financial Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $90.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

