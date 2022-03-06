Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

