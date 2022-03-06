Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRRSF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 3,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.