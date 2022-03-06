TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) will post $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $65.48 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $281.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 23.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 231,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,804. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

