Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $14,689,000.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

