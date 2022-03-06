Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.
Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $14,689,000.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.