Tri Star Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Necessity Retail REIT makes up about 0.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 53.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 20.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 29.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

RTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

RTL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $917.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -283.32%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

