Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after buying an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,609. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.