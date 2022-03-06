Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Update

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 59.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 207,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TREC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

