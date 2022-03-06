Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.88 or 0.06723222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,949.11 or 0.99723978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.