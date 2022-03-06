TradeStars Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $53,825.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.77 or 0.06644843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99694975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048147 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

