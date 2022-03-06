Tracy J. Myrick Sells 600 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DTE opened at $127.88 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.