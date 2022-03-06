Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.
Shares of TRMLF opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $41.49.
