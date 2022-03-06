Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.92.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.85%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.