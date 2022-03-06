Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

