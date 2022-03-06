TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TODGF remained flat at $$56.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TODGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TOD’S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

