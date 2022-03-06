Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 494,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,887. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after acquiring an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

