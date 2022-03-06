Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

