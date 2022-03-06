Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of TSBK opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
