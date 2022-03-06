Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. Tilray has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

