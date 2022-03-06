Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Up 65.6% in February

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,623,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 526,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.74 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

