Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,609 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cerner were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

