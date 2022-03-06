Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 843 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after acquiring an additional 95,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exelixis by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.70 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

