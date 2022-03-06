Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,045 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,901,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 139,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

