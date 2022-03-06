Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $70.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.