Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

