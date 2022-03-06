ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $7.02 on Friday. ThredUp has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 1,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 848,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 545,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 540,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 331,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,121,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.