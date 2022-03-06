Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $15.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

THO stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. 750,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

