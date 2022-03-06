TheStreet Downgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

KWR stock opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $174.14 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

