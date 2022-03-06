The Wendy’s Company to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wendy’s by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

