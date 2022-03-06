The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

