The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

