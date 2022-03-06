The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

